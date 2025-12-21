TV News

Saturday Night Live reveals its first host and musical guest after the holiday hiatus

Posted 2 hours ago

When people look back at the end of 2025, they’re going to see a whole lot of Stranger Things. Netflix‘s beloved sci-fi series has maintained its stranglehold on December by dominating conversations and building anticipation for the show’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve debuts of new episodes. In addition to turning the entertainment industry Upside Down with guest appearances on late-night talk shows and hot wing eating contests, one star from the show is ringing in the new year with a guest spot on Saturday Night Live. When SNL returns from its holiday hiatus, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) will host the sketch comedy program with musical guest A$AP Rocky.

When does Saturday Night Live return?

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live will resume on Saturday, January 17, with Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky leading the charge. Previously, Wolfhard appeared in Jason Reitman’s biopic Saturday Night, playing an NBC page.

Bowen Yang waves goodbye to SNL

When Saturday Night Live returns in January, it will include one less cast member, as Bowen Yang completed his final episode on December 20. Yang’s final episode was hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, with musical guest Cher. Yang’s final episode was a tear-soaked event as the comedian performed his final skits, including a “Weekend Update” sketch with Aidy Bryant, who made a surprise return to reprise the duo’s fan-favorite characters, the Trend Forecasters. It was the first time Yang and Bryant played the characters since Bryant left the show herself in 2022.

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here,” Yang said, bursting into tears, during his farewells. “I just wanted to enjoy for a little bit longer, especially the people. I’ve loved every single person who works here because they’re done so much for me, especially my boss.”

Then, Cher joined Yang on stage, whom the comedian says is his personal icon and dream SNL guest. “Ma’am, I just want to say it’s been an honor working for you and any success I have after this will be thanks to this place,” he told her, asking, “Before I go, do you have any feedback for me?”

She replied, “Well, everyone thought you were a little bit too gay. But you know what? You’re perfect for me.”

After that, it was Niagara Falls, Frankie. Niagara Falls.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
