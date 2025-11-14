Ruben Fleischer says the Zombieland 3 conversations have begun

After years of working on short films and music videos, director Ruben Fleischer made his feature debut with the 2009 horror comedy Zombieland, which was so impressive, he landed on Tom Cruise’s wish list to direct the fourth Mission: Impossible movie. Fleischer wasn’t ready to make something that big, so he moved on with some television work, the comedy 30 Minutes or Less, the crime drama Gangster Squad, and the Marvel Comics adaptation Venom. There had always been talk of a Zombieland sequel, but one (titled Zombieland: Double Tap) didn’t come around until 2019 – which left Fleischer and his collaborators feeling that they should make one of these movies every ten years. Now, six years have passed since the release of Double Tap, and Fleischer has confirmed that the Zombieland 3 conversations have begun.

Speaking with Deadline, Fleischer said, “ I’m hoping that we’ll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029. We’re starting to talk about that because [the first] one was 2009, and then we did the second one in 2019, and we kind of left that one all saying, ‘We’ll see you in 10 years.’ That’s coming up now, and so we’re starting to figure that out, so I’m hoping that’ll come together. Then, I’ve got a few things that are raring to go, so we’ll see which one comes first. “

Scripted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the original Zombieland has the following synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world’s surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the hungry undead. Four survivors — Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and his cohorts Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) — abide by a list of survival rules and zombie-killing strategies as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. Reese and Wernick returned to write Zombieland: Double Tap with David Callaham and tell a story that finds Tallahassee, Columbus, Little Rock, and Wichita working together as a well-oiled, zombie-killing machine with a new home in the now-vacant White House. These four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

When the sequel was released in 2019, Fleischer said, “ One idea that was brought up that I think would be cool is seeing what’s going on in other parts of the world, which would be exciting for me. Let’s imagine (Zombieland 3) beginning with them all getting off a boat and landing someplace and seeing what that’s like. You know, just not shooting me in Atlanta again. Hawaii sounds nice this time of year… nights in February in Atlanta are really cold. I wouldn’t be mad to see what’s going on in Turks and Caicos. What their zombie virus was. ” Eisenberg has confirmed that he wants to make Zombieland 3, and so has Woody Harrelson.

Since making the second Zombieland, Fleischer has continued mixing television work with big film projects like Uncharted and Now You See Me, Now You Don’t.

