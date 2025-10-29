Jesse Eisenberg down for Zombieland 3…but is there a 10-year plan?

The first two Zombieland movies are pure fun, with laughs, blood and a cast chemistry that helps make them enjoyable additions to any horror-thon lineup. But will we ever get a Zombieland 3?

Jesse Eisenberg – who played Columbus in both 2009’s Zombieland and 2019’s Double Tap – recently told ComicBook.com he would be down for Zombieland 3 but he sees another franchise of his possibly stepping on its toes. “Yes, I would like to [make Zombieland 3]. Zombieland was, I think a 10-year break in between. This movie [Now You See Me], we did one, and then like three years later, and then 10 years later. So, Now You See Me is probably more likely to have more movies than Zombieland.”

As Eisenberg suggests, that would put Zombieland 3 on track for a 2029 release. And yes, the cast is well aware of the 10-year gap (although that was never an intentional decade-long break, as they had to come up with the right story to justify Double Tap). Back in 2019 ahead of Double Tap’s release, director Ruben Fleischer said, “I think we all had so much fun making this one, we’d be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland. Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody’s just the healthiest guy there is, he’s going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, ‘til the end of time.” That’s assuming that they can pull Stone away from Yorgos Lanthimos…

Outside of Zombieland 3, Eisenberg has another threequel to focus on: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which opens on November 14th and is also helmed by Fleischer. That will make it the third installment in just 12 years, which shows just how much more simple it is to make more movies out of that story and those characters than it is the Zombieland universe. Perhaps expectedly, a fourth movie is said to be in the works…which should be out sometime before Zombieland 3.

Would you be down for a Zombieland 3? Should they put them out every 10 years or get a move on for the third installment?