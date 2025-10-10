Unlock a Magic Eye illusion in the new poster for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Lionsgate has now released a new poster for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which is scheduled to reach theatres on November 14. Remember those Magic Eye books? IMP Awards has just passed along the new poster that takes its cue from those pictures, as it plays into the illusion aspect by displaying a repeating pattern. When you cross your eyes, then relax them as you stare at the poster, a hidden image pops out from the pattern. Check it out below.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in attendance at Cinemacon this year, where footage was first showcased, and reported that “the new movie looks more significant in scope and scale.”

Original Now You See Me cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher (who missed out on the second movie), Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman all returned to reprise their roles for this sequel and have been joined in the cast by Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn).

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is meant to reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” Here’s the official synopsis: The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production.

Here’s how Bumbray described the trailer when he watched the trailer at CinemaCon: “The movie focuses on a new team that idolizes the Horsemen. They team up with Eisenberg’s character to steal the Hart Diamond, as the family that owns it, headed by Rosamund Pike, funds terrorism. Dave Franco appears to have plenty of fight scenes, while Mark Ruffalo is mysteriously absent from the footage.“