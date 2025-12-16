Now You See Me: Now You Don’t makes its grand entrance on digital platforms

Starting today, you can now catch the third entry in the magician heist franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on digital. Original Now You See Me cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher (who missed out on the second movie), Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman all returned to reprise their roles for this sequel and have been joined in the cast by Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn).

According to ScreenRant, the digital rental/purchase is accompanied by extras that include:

Audio Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer and Producer Bobby Cohen

with Director Ruben Fleischer and Producer Bobby Cohen Lord of Illusions — Follow director Ruben Fleischer as he joins the Now You See Me series, revealing what attracted him to the project and how he balanced his vision with the style of the previous films.

— Follow director Ruben Fleischer as he joins the Now You See Me series, revealing what attracted him to the project and how he balanced his vision with the style of the previous films. Now You See Me… Again — Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman come together again, sharing what pulled them back to the franchise and fueled the excitement behind this third film.

— Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman come together again, sharing what pulled them back to the franchise and fueled the excitement behind this third film. Heart of Stone — Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew spotlight Rosamund Pike’s portrayal of the formidable Veronika Vanderberg.

— Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew spotlight Rosamund Pike’s portrayal of the formidable Veronika Vanderberg. Quick Change — A spotlight on costume designer Sophie Canale’s creative vision, bringing the characters of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t to life through their wardrobe.

— A spotlight on costume designer Sophie Canale’s creative vision, bringing the characters of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t to life through their wardrobe. Nothing Up My Sleeve — Unveil the magic with insights from the cast and crew on working alongside three renowned magic consultants to create real, on-camera illusions.

— Unveil the magic with insights from the cast and crew on working alongside three renowned magic consultants to create real, on-camera illusions. The Magic Castle — Take a detailed tour of the sets and locations of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t with production designer David Scheunemann, including insights on the Abu Dhabi shoots and production challenges.

— Take a detailed tour of the sets and locations of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t with production designer David Scheunemann, including insights on the Abu Dhabi shoots and production challenges. Deleted and Extended Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is meant to reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” Here’s the official synopsis: The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production.