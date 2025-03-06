Kill Me: Giancarlo Esposito, Aya Cash, and Jessica Harper join Charlie Day, Allison Williams in murder mystery cast

Nearly a year has gone by since we heard that Charlie Day of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Allison Williams of Get Out were set to star in a murder mystery called Kill Me . Now, Deadline reports that Kill Me has wrapped production in Utah – and while doing so, they revealed the names of several of Day and Williams’ co-stars! Those co-stars are Giancarlo Esposito (Captain America: Brave New World), Aya Cash (The Boys), and Jessica Harper (Suspiria).

Written and directed by Peter Warren (The Auteur), Kill Me sees Day taking on the role of Jimmy, who wakes up in a bathtub after having tried to kill himself. Or, at least, that’s what it looks like to his friends and family. Jimmy is pretty sure he didn’t do it… Maybe. Together with Margot (Williams), the 911 operator who took his call, Jimmy sets out on a mission to solve a vitally important whodunit: did someone try to kill him, or are they chasing the specter of depression?

Warren had this to say about the casting of Williams: “ We are thrilled to find in Allison not just an incredible actress to tackle the role of Margot, but a partner who is as passionate as we are about this brave discussion of mental health and suicidality, a subject which has touched all of our lives so deeply. ” In addition to starring in the film, Williams serves as an executive producer.

Warren and Day are producing Kill Me with XYZ Films, as well as Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment. Natalie Metzger of Vanishing Angle is also producing. The film has been financed by XYZ Films with funding from IPR.VC and Rabbits Black. Other executive producers include Paul Schwake and Kasey Adler of Dark Horse, Matt Miller of Vanishing Angle; Oli Strong, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, and Sean Krajewski of Rabbits Black; Eric Bromberg, Timo Argillander, Andrea Scarso, and Giancarlo Esposito.

When Day’s casting was announced, Richardson provided the following statement: “ When we first read Peter Warren’s script, we were impressed with his honest portrayal of depression and mental health, while still delivering a great mystery with plenty of humor. Charlie Day, with his skill at balancing the fragility of the human experience with incredible comedic energy, is the perfect person to anchor this ‘two-hander.’ We couldn’t be more excited about working on this film with our friends at XYZ. “ XYZ added: “ We knew the moment we read this wonderful and hilarious script from Peter Warren that it has the potential to find a wide reaching audience. Charlie Day was born to play the role of Jimmy, and we can’t wait to bring this film to life next year with our friends over at Dark Horse Entertainment. “

Does Kill Me sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that was assembled for the project? Let us know by leaving a comment below.