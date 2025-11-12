Explore new worlds in the first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Let’s a go! Nintendo has unveiled the new teaser trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at this morning’s Nintendo Direct presentation! Bowser is still miniature in this installment, and his kin is now on the pursuit to rescue his dad. Fans of the game will also recognize more familiar faces being included in the new film.

The sequel will feature the return of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Two new notable characters of the Mario universe will be joining the new game adaptation — Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina. Rosalina will be voiced by Brie Larson and the sequel will have Uncut Gems and The Smashing Machine director, Benny Safdie, providing the voice of Bowser Jr. This is a curious pick as the Safdie brother is getting more and more acting gigs, and this will be his first big brush with voice-acting.

The sequel is likely to be another big success for Nintendo, and President Shuntaro Furukawa has recently stated that he wants to establish a “Consistent Release Cadence” framework, which will enable projects based on Nintendo’s IP to be released more regularly. Nintendo also has a live-action Legend of Zelda movie in the works, which recently started shooting in New Zealand.

The Super Mario Bros Movie received mixed reviews from critics upon release, including our own Chris Bumbray. “Here’s my problem with the movie – it wasn’t much of a film at all,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “For the most part, I felt like I was watching someone play Super Mario, and being a pretty devoted fan of the games, I wanted my turn at the controls. Watching people play Mario Kart or Super Mario Odyssey will never be as much fun as playing it yourself, but – I’ll give the movie this – I wanted to run home, turn on the Switch, and play the heck out of the game for a few hours. It’ll sell a lot of games, and kids will love it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the novelty wears off for older fans and they all start itching to just go home and play the game themselves.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here. The mixed reviews clearly didn’t hurt the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in $1.36 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It, too, would earn three Golden Globe nominations (including in the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category) and an Annie Award nod for Jack Black. Unfortunately for fans, it missed out on any Academy Awards recognition, although Black doing “Peaches” live could have been an iconic Oscars moment.

According to Public Records, Nintendo and Universal Pictures filed a “motion picture” copyright for an “Untitled Donkey Kong Project” in May, leading fans to think a big-screen adventure starring the classic Nintendo character could also be on the way.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently slated for an April 3, 2026 release.