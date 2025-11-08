Movie News

Nintendo wants to establish a “consistent release cadence” for films after Super Mario Galaxy and The Legend of Zelda

By
Posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has some outstanding news for fans who want to see their favorite characters represented on screens. According to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, the company plans to accelerate the release cadence of its upcoming film projects. For the moment, Nintendo has The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the live-action Legend of Zelda adaptation in the works, with Zelda recently moving into its filming process.

According to Furukawa, he wants to build a “Consistent Release Cadence” that allows projects based on Nintendo’s fan-favorite IP to be released regularly. Nintendo learned a great deal from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will continue its hands-on approach when producing its film and television projects. The studio presented a brief timeline document at the company’s Q2 financial earnings report, featuring both Super Mario Bros. Galaxy and The Legend of Zelda, as well as two additional spots for unannounced projects.

What other film projects is Nintendo working on? Signs point to the studio making a film starring Donkey Kong, likely with Seth Rogen reprising his role as the banana-loving, barrel-hurling hero of DK Jungle. While there are no concrete plans announced for a Donkey Kong movie, Nintendo and Universal did file a copyright in July for an Untitled Donkey Kong project.

Beyond Donkey Kong, Shigeru Miyamoto has floated the idea of developing a Pikmin film project. The Pikmin received the animation treatment last month when Nintendo Studios released “Close to You,” a mysterious release that turned out to be a short film featuring the Pikmin. In the short film, the Pikmin, which are invisible to humans, ran rampant in an infant’s bedroom, causing all manner of mischief. Nintendo insists the short film is merely an example of what its in-house animation studio can do, but fans are already hoping for more.

What Nintendo brand characters would you like to see on the silver screen? I would love a Metroid movie, a stop-motion Kirby television series, a Luigi’s Mansion film or limited series, a Fire Emblem anime, or an Animal Crossing series with multimedia components.

Are you excited about Nintendo increasing its release schedule in the future? What films or projects would you like to see come to life on screens? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Collider
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,754 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Animation News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute To Predator: Badlands

Posted 6 hours ago
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The Best Scene series digs into the opening sequence from the Kathryn Bigelow / James Cameron sci-fi thriller Strange Days

JoBlo Originals

Why is Strange Days STILL unavailable?

Posted 1 week ago
While most of James Cameron's Lightstorm era movies have now seen the light of day, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days remains buried.
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?