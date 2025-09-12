Nintendo announces the title for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie got quite a bit of coins from the question mark block, as the animated adventure film raked in $1.36 billion worldwide. A sequel to the popular video game adaptation was almost certainly pushing forward and fans had already circulated a wishful casting of Danny DeVito joining the franchise to play Wario. Two years ago, Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario, announced that a Super Mario Bros. sequel was in the works, while Illumination head Chris Meledandri said the studio “is excited to continue its partnership with Nintendo, bringing its signature mix of joy and discovery to worldwide audiences of all ages, allowing them to connect with the beloved characters and stories from one of the world’s most popular franchises.”

Variety reports that Nintendo has unveiled a bit of a surprise during a Nintendo Direct, which is just shy of the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. video game on September 13, 1985. It was revealed that the title of the next film will be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This is quite a jump as the video game Super Mario Galaxy would be a banner title for Nintendo’s Wii console in 2007. The Super Mario Bros. franchise had a great deal of sequels and spin-offs between the original and Galaxy. However, many references to other titles were included in the 2023 film, like Mario Kart and even Donkey Kong.

As stated before, The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in $1.36 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It, too, would earn three Golden Globe nominations (including in the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category) and an Annie Award nod for Jack Black. Unfortunately for fans, it missed out on any Academy Awards recognition, although Black doing “Peaches” live could have been an iconic Oscars moment.

According to Public Records, Nintendo and Universal Pictures filed a “motion picture” copyright for an “Untitled Donkey Kong Project” in May, leading fans to think a big-screen adventure starring the classic Nintendo character could also be on the way.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently slated for an April 3, 2026 release. Nintendo has also released a teaser poster and an announcement video.



