Movie News

Nintendo announces the title for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie

By
Posted 5 hours ago

The Super Mario Bros. Movie got quite a bit of coins from the question mark block, as the animated adventure film raked in $1.36 billion worldwide. A sequel to the popular video game adaptation was almost certainly pushing forward and fans had already circulated a wishful casting of Danny DeVito joining the franchise to play Wario. Two years ago, Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario, announced that a Super Mario Bros. sequel was in the works, while Illumination head Chris Meledandri said the studio “is excited to continue its partnership with Nintendo, bringing its signature mix of joy and discovery to worldwide audiences of all ages, allowing them to connect with the beloved characters and stories from one of the world’s most popular franchises.”

Variety reports that Nintendo has unveiled a bit of a surprise during a Nintendo Direct, which is just shy of the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. video game on September 13, 1985. It was revealed that the title of the next film will be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This is quite a jump as the video game Super Mario Galaxy would be a banner title for Nintendo’s Wii console in 2007. The Super Mario Bros. franchise had a great deal of sequels and spin-offs between the original and Galaxy. However, many references to other titles were included in the 2023 film, like Mario Kart and even Donkey Kong.

As stated before, The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in $1.36 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It, too, would earn three Golden Globe nominations (including in the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category) and an Annie Award nod for Jack Black. Unfortunately for fans, it missed out on any Academy Awards recognition, although Black doing “Peaches” live could have been an iconic Oscars moment.

According to Public Records, Nintendo and Universal Pictures filed a “motion picture” copyright for an “Untitled Donkey Kong Project” in May, leading fans to think a big-screen adventure starring the classic Nintendo character could also be on the way.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently slated for an April 3, 2026 release. Nintendo has also released a teaser poster and an announcement video.


Source: Variety
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,886 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest The Super Mario Bros. Movie News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 1 month ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!