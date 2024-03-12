The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: what other Nintendo movies are in the works?

After the mega-success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s no secret that Nintendo and Illumination are looking to maximize their partnership by adapting more classic Nintendo video game properties for the silver screen. To celebrate Mario Day, which was March 10th (get it? Mar10?), Shigeru Miyamoto, the character’s creator, and Illumination head Chris Meledandri, officially announced another film set in that universe, with an April 3rd, 2026 release date. But, with a Super Mario Bros Movie 2 finally happening, what other Nintendo properties might be getting a movie?

Closer to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year notorious scooper Daniel Richtman, who has a solid track record for sharing information that often pans out, said Nintendo and Illumination were working on various titles. In the original post linked to Richtman’s Patreon, he mentioned the team behind Mario was hard at work on adaptations of The Legend of Zelda, Luigi’s Mansion, Donkey Kong, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.

Yet, in the months that followed, only two Nintendo film have been officially announced. One is the predicted Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, but the other isn’t from Illumination, nor is it animated. Indeed, the next Nintendo movie in production will be a long-awaited, live-action version of The Legend of Zelda, which is to be directed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes helmer Wes Ball. Given that Ball’s in the home stretch on Apes, don’t expect any major Zelda news before the summer, but the most recent buzz was that Ball was hoping to cast a 15-20-year-old unknown as Link. The film will also be much less comedic than Mario Bros, with Ball saying, he wants to make “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

But what about animated Nintendo movies?

While Super Mario Bros. 2 was a no-brainer after the original banked over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and an animated version of Zelda seems moot, adaptations of Luigi’s Mansion and Donkey Kong could be risky ventures (even though they are popular video games), even for a brand as legendary as Nintendo. Although Luigi is a fan-favourite character, his popularity is arguably less than that of his brother, Mario. Kids and adults enjoyed Luigi’s contribution to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but he played a much smaller role than most characters in the film. Can the lanky plumber (as voiced by Charlie Day) carry a movie of his own? Speaking as someone who proudly places Luigi’s Mansion in his Top 5 Games of All Time list, I hope so!

Meanwhile, Donkey Kong is almost guaranteed to star in a new movie. DK stole the show for many people in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With a bankable star already attached to the role (Seth Rogen), a Donkey Kong movie starring DK, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong could yield plenty of bananas at the box office. If Nintendo brings the Donkey Kong Country villain King K. Rool into the mix, we could be in for a grand jungle adventure.]

What do you think about Nintendo and Illumination teaming up for more movies based on Nintendo games? Sound off in the comments below.