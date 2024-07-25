Pedro Pascal shares the first Fantastic Four cast photo as the Fab Four prepare to explore the MCU

Pedro Pascal shares a cast photo of Marvel’s Fantastic Four team one year out from the film’s theatrical release.

By
Fantastic Four

My Marvel Cinematic Universe dream is finally coming true! Ahead of Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Pedro Pascal is here to share the first cast photo of Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four! The image, pasted to Pascal’s Instagram, features Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm-Richards/Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), all gathered together.

Julia Garner stars in Fantastic Four as the Herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer, while Paul Walter Hauser assumes an undisclosed role. Some fans think Hauser plays Mole Man (the first villain to fight the Fantastic Four) in the upcoming film, but his part remains a mystery. Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025, with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, with contributions from WandaVision’s Peter Cameron. That’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen, which worries me, but I’m holding out hope.

Other Fantastic Four cast members include Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Natasha Lyonne in a mysterious role (though some say she could play Ben Grimm’s beloved Alicia Masters), and John Malkovich in an undisclosed role.   

Previously, Shakman teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman said. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

My anticipation for the Fantastic Four is through the roof. They get a bad rap because of the previous films (and they’re not as flashy as some of Marvel’s other superhero teams, like the Avengers or X-Men), but they’re the ones who started it all. We’ll be in business if Fantastic Four arrives like Lost in Space meets Indiana Jones. Here’s hoping!

Source: Instagram
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Fantastic Four
Pedro Pascal shares the first Fantastic Four cast photo as the Fab Four prepare to explore the MCU
Rebecca Ferguson is joining Cillian Murphy in the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie, a follow-up to the TV series
Peaky Blinders movie: Rebecca Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy in the cast
steve mcqueen, blitz
Steve McQueen’s Blitz becomes the closing night selection at the NY Film Festival
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is set to star in sci-fi film The Corsair Code from Jonathan Topper after Apple wins the bid
View All

About the Author

8509 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Fantastic Four News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles