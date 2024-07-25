Pedro Pascal shares the first Fantastic Four cast photo as the Fab Four prepare to explore the MCU

My Marvel Cinematic Universe dream is finally coming true! Ahead of Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Pedro Pascal is here to share the first cast photo of Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four! The image, pasted to Pascal’s Instagram, features Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm-Richards/Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), all gathered together.

Julia Garner stars in Fantastic Four as the Herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer, while Paul Walter Hauser assumes an undisclosed role. Some fans think Hauser plays Mole Man (the first villain to fight the Fantastic Four) in the upcoming film, but his part remains a mystery. Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025, with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, with contributions from WandaVision’s Peter Cameron. That’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen, which worries me, but I’m holding out hope.

Other Fantastic Four cast members include Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Natasha Lyonne in a mysterious role (though some say she could play Ben Grimm’s beloved Alicia Masters), and John Malkovich in an undisclosed role.

Previously, Shakman teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman said. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

My anticipation for the Fantastic Four is through the roof. They get a bad rap because of the previous films (and they’re not as flashy as some of Marvel’s other superhero teams, like the Avengers or X-Men), but they’re the ones who started it all. We’ll be in business if Fantastic Four arrives like Lost in Space meets Indiana Jones. Here’s hoping!