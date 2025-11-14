Was 2015’s Fantastic Four as bad as you remember? Miles Teller indicates that it is all due to “one really important person”

Miles Teller can soon be seen vying for Elizabeth Olsen to spend the rest of eternity with him in…well, the movie Eternity. David Freyne directs from a screenplay that was written by Pat Cunnane — a script that appeared on the 2022 Black List. Additionally, Teller is also part of an immensely hot-button film coming up, as he plays John Branca in Antoine Fuqua’s biopic of Michael Jackson, titled Michael. While Teller is only seen in a snippet, the trailer reached a whopping 116.2 million views on YouTube in 24 hours from the official Lionsgate channel.

Before Teller starred in the hit film Top Gun: Maverick, as an up and coming actor in his 20s, he opted to go down the superhero movie route and chose a project that seemed to be promising, but it would turn out to not only not work out, but it also became one of the most notoriously bad final products born out of behind-the-scenes drama and major reshoots. Variety reports that Teller talked to Andy Cohen in his SiriusXM show about 2015’s Fantastic Four. Teller recalled, “When I first saw the movie, I remember talking to one of the studio heads and said, ‘I think we’re in trouble.’”

Teller explained, “As a young actor at that time, it’s like, ‘Alright, if you want to be taken seriously as a leading man, you got to get on this superhero train.’ That was our chance. And the casting, I thought, was spectacular. I love all those actors.” So, what happened with the film? There had been numerous reports of drama around the film’s director, Josh Trank, exhibiting unhinged behavior during production and not working well with 20th Century Fox, before ultimately denouncing the final product on social media. While Teller didn’t name names, he indicated that the movie was sunk due to an “important person.” As he explains it,





It’s unfortunate for that, because so many people worked so hard on that movie. And honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of fucked it all up.”

While the 2015 film put the franchise on ice with Fox, the rights eventually reverted back to Marvel and the official MCU would welcome the family of superheroes into their shared universe earlier this year with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This new continuity will also have Marvel’s first family joining the Avengers in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.