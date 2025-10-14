Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner spend Eternity together

We don’t know anything about what happens when we die but A24 is setting up a rather intriguing hypothetical with the upcoming romantic comedy Eternity, and they have a solid cast to help them figure out how they want to spend it. Now, a full trailer has arrived, which we proudly present ahead of the movie’s release this fall.

Here is the official plot of Eternity: “In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.” In addition to Olsen, Teller and Turner, the cast also includes John Early, Olga Merediz and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Holdovers.

Eternity is co-written by Pat Cunnane and David Freyne, who also directs. The script was actually featured on The Black List, the annual compilation of the “best” unproduced screenplays. Other notable titles from the list that have been or will be released include Him, David O. Russell’s upcoming Madden (with Nicolas Cage as the NFL legend turned video game mascot) and Subversion, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Lily James and is set to come out via Amazon MGM Studios.

Eternity won’t come out until next month but a more limited audience got to see it during its debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it received widespread acclaim. It currently sits at an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Eternity comes to theaters on November 26th.

Joining Eternity in its slate of late-2025 releases are If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and Marty Supreme, which will come out in December. Both feature performances expected to land lead acting nominations throughout the awards seasons.

