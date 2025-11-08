Michael Jackson biopic teaser moonwalks its way to becoming the biggest 24-hour trailer debut in Lionsgate history

Lionsgate‘s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is already making history after becoming the studio’s biggest teaser trailer debut in 24 hours. According to Lionsgate, the Michael teaser garnered a record 116.2 million views globally in its first 24 hours. Additionally, WaveMetrix states that the Michael teaser is the largest 24-hour trailer debut in Lionsgate history and the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in film history. You can watch the teaser online (posted above) or see it on the big screen next week with the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Here’s the official synopsis for Michael, courtesy of Lionsgate:

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

Michael will begin entertaining audiences in theaters worldwide beginning April 24, 2026.

The Michael Jackson film is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for his work on Training Day and The Equalizer trilogy, and directed from a script by Oscar-nominated writer John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall). Jaafar Jackson takes on the monumental task of portraying Michael Jackson, and the film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, with Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

Michael comes from producer Graham King, the man behind Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic that grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and took home several Oscars. Like that film, Michael has endured its share of pre-release hurdles. While production reportedly went smoothly, the controversy around Jackson’s personal life — and how the film portrays it — has become a sticking point. The other producers on the film include John Branca and John McClain.

Have you watched the Michael teaser trailer? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.