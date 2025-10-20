Colman Domingo has been cast as The Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good

Universal sends you back to the land of Oz for Wicked: For Good, the second part of Jon M. Chu’s theatrical adaptation of the hit Broadway musical and novel by Gregory Maguire. While the film is set to release in a month, Variety reports that one integral role has been revealed. You may remember seeing a glimpse of The Cowardly Lion in the trailer and now it was announced that Colman Domingo will be putting up his dukes as the voice for the famous character in Wicked: For Good.

Domingo and the official Wicked Instagram account revealed the new with a short video where the Euphoria star hid behind a lion stuffed animal and says, “See you in Oz!”

John Chu returns to direct from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman (who is credited twice?) and Dana Fox. The cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, with Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

The official studio description for the upcoming second part to the musical reads,

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt p.g.a. and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked: For Good flies into cinemas on November 21.