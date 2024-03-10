Happy Mario Day! Super Mario Bros. Movie follow-up announced

Considering it’s Mario Day (Mar. 10, get it?), it’s no surprise that we got some news related to the series. And this is a Bowser-sized one, as Nintendo and Illumination will re-team for another movie based around the Mario franchise. Let’s-a go!

Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario, announced the project today, while Illumination head Chris Meledandri said the studio “is excited to continue its partnership with Nintendo, bringing its signature mix of joy and discovery to worldwide audiences of all ages, allowing them to connect with the beloved characters and stories from one of the world’s most popular franchises.”

Details on the plot to this Mario follow-up are non-existent to the public, but Shigeru Miyamoto did say they hoped to be “broadening Mario’s world further” , also adding the film will “have a bright and fun story.” Meldandri also assured that animation would be starting soon. As for others involved, this Mario follow-up will feature the same team that brought us last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie: the directing team of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel.

The Mario universe is vast so there is quite a bit to work with. We’ve already seen Mario take on Bowser and rescue Princess Peach, so it might be best to avoid that route – unless, of course, the princess is in another castle…There are also a number of other characters that were missing in the first movie that deserve to turn up in a sequel, like Wario, the Koopalings and Yoshi, who was teased at the end of the first movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in $1.36 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It, too, would earn three Golden Globe nominations (including in the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category) and an Annie Award nod for Jack Black. Unfortunately for fans, it missed out on any Academy Awards recognition, although we all know Black doing “Peaches” live would have been an iconic Oscars moment.

The movie is currently slated for an April 3rd, 2026 release.

Who or what do you want to see in a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel? Let us know below!