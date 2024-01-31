Jack Black slams Super Mario Bros. Movie critics

Poor Bowser, all he wanted to do was rescue a prospective girlfriend from a plumber with a failing business. And poor Jack Black, who just wanted everybody to love The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Well, the audience did at least, but what was wrong with critics?

Jack Black recently shared just how disappointed he was with the reception of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, especially after he saw an advanced screening. “They screened it for me a month before it hit theaters. I was like, ‘We’ve got a hit on our hands.’ I’m laughing and smiling the whole way through this movie.” The Super Mario Bros. Movie would end up being hit with a “rotten” 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score holds a 95%, one of the best of last year. “And then it came out and it got horrible reviews. I was like, ‘What movie did they see?’ Luckily, the world didn’t listen to Rotten Tomatoes, and it was one of the biggest hits of all time.”

Critics may not have taken to it (hey, our own Chris Bumbray gave it a 6/10), but audience backing also helped The Super Mario Bros. Movie be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 – despite a Twitter leak while it was still in theaters. Through this, it earned three Golden Globe nominations, including the inaugural Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement ($1.4 billion will do that) and Best Original Song. Unfortunately for audiences, we won’t be seeing Jack Black perform “Peaches” at this year’s Oscars, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn’t earn a single nomination. That’s too bad because that would have been a show-stopping moment, as Black has embraced that song as much as the awards circuit should have.

Jack Black himself has stood out for his voice work in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, earning a small collection of nominations, most notably at the Annie Awards, where he has a strong chance of winning as both the standout of the movie and the biggest name of the nominees.

What were your thoughts on The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Did you side more with audiences or the critics? Give us your take below!