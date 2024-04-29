Mufasa: The Lion King starts its reign with the first teaser trailer

The ruler of Pride Rock starts his journey as a cub without nobility and makes his journey to become the King.

The Circle of Life begins for Mufasa, the famous King of Pride Rock. Here, we are introduced to him as a lion cub. The official synopsis from Disney reads, “Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

New and returning cast members were called on to lend their voices to the film:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride

Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

John Kani as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings. Celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the film’s songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Director Barry Jenkins took the stage to promote the Lion King prequel at CinemaCon, adding that he had seen the original Disney animated movie over 200 times and knew he had to take the gig. “When the script came to me I was fascinated by watching these complex people dealing with complex emotions…this film explores Mufasa rise to become the heroic king that we know,” Jenkins said.