Mufasa: The Lion King starts its reign with the first teaser trailer

The ruler of Pride Rock starts his journey as a cub without nobility and makes his journey to become the King.

The Circle of Life begins for Mufasa, the famous King of Pride Rock. Here, we are introduced to him as a lion cub. The official synopsis from Disney reads, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

New and returning cast members were called on to lend their voices to the film:

  • Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother
  • Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
  • Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki
  • Preston Nyman as Zazu
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride 
  • Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe
  • Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi 
  • Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia
  • Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego
  • John Kani as Rafiki
  • Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
  • Billy Eichner as Timon
  • Donald Glover as Simba
  • Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala
  • And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings. Celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the film’s songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Director Barry Jenkins took the stage to promote the Lion King prequel at CinemaCon, adding that he had seen the original Disney animated movie over 200 times and knew he had to take the gig. “When the script came to me I was fascinated by watching these complex people dealing with complex emotions…this film explores Mufasa rise to become the heroic king that we know,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins wanted to make a movie that tackled the same issues as the first, hoping that it would help a new generation of children become who they really are. The teaser trailer here matches closely with the footage described from the preview at CinemaCon. One stand out poignant moment that was noted was in a voiceover where Rifiki designates the difference between Mufasa and his future son, Simba, “This is the story of a lion who is born without a drop of nobility in his blood.” According to our own Chris Bumbray, the animation is even more impressive than Jon Favreau’s movie with some huge set pieces.

Source: Disney
