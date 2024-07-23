Incoming: Freshmen make a play for the big high school party in the trailer for the new Netflix raunchy comedy

It’s Always Sunny and The Mick creatives Dave and John Chernin indulge in their favorite genre of the high school comedy with the new Netflix original.

Netflix has just released the trailer for the new raunchy high school comedy from the Chernin brothers — Dave Chernin and John Chernin — who are veterans of irreverent shows It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the tragically cut-short Fox sitcom The Mick. The Chernins reunite with The Mick‘s Kaitlin Olson and Thomas Barbusca in Incoming. The cast includes Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, Bardia Seiri, Loren Gray, Ali Gallo, Scott MacArthur, Thomas Barbusca, Kim Hawthorne, Victoria Moroles, Kayvan Shai, with Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Cannavale.

The short but sweet synopsis reads,
Incoming is the story of one night in the life of a group of high school freshmen, the party they crash, and the chaos that ensues.”

Dave and John Chernin write and direct the film. The producers on the movie include Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Todd Garner, Mark Korshak, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Peter Principato and Ben Silverman. Chris Stone, Caroline James and Noah Nusinow are on board as the executive producers.

In Netflix’s Tudum, the brothers profess their love for high school comedies and name-drop some of their favorites, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Can’t Hardly Wait and Superbad. They had aimed to make their own contribution to their favorite genre with this film. “We always wanted to write a high school movie,” Dave says. “So for 15-plus years we’ve been kicking around the idea of a high school movie, and there were just little moments that we always had written in notepads.” Then, they were able to build the structure around their notepad moments, “We landed on the title of Incoming and realized, ‘Oh, this is four freshmen having this weird early-life identity crisis.’ That kind of became the engine for the story.”

Incoming will be hitting Netflix on August 23.

Incoming. (L-R) Kaitlin Olson as Ms. Nielsen and Mason Thames as Benji Nielsen in Incoming. Cr. Spyglass Media Group, LLC and Artists Road, LLC/Courtesy of Netflix
Incoming. Loren Gray as Katrina Aurienna in Incoming. Cr. Spyglass Media Group, LLC and Artists Road, LLC/Courtesy of Netflix
Incoming. (L-R) Raphael Alejandro as Connor, Mason Thames as Benji Nielsen, Ramon Reed as Eddie, and Bardia Seiri as Koosh in Incoming. Cr. Spyglass Media Group, LLC and Artists Road, LLC/Courtesy of Netflix
Incoming. Bobby Cannavale as Mr. Studebaker in Incoming. Cr. Spyglass Media Group, LLC and Artists Road, LLC/Courtesy of Netflix

Source: Netflix, Tudum
Incoming, netflix
