Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton answer the call of Netflix’s dark comedy series Sirens

Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton join Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock for Netflix’s dark comedy series Sirens.

Glenn Howerton (Blackberry, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is about to know what it’s like to become a source for people’s “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” after he and the Footloose actor joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming dark comedy series Sirens. Kevin Bacon (Tremors, Hollow Man, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) and Glenn Howerton join headliners Julianne Moore (The Kids Are All Right, Still Alice, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, Miss Sloane, The Bold Type), and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Superman) for the series about sisterly love gone sour when one of them falls for a manipulative billionaire and their lavish lifestyle.

Kevin Bacon plays Michaela’s husband, Peter Kell, in Sirens. Peter comes from “old money,” and is the center of attention whenever he enters a room. People hang on to his every word and whim. I already hate him. Peter loves the outdoors and the occasional spliff. Okay, maybe I don’t hate him as much as I thought. Perhaps I can convince him to invest in the Bank of Steve.

Glenn Howerton plays Ethan Corbin II, a friend of the Kells and a bachelor who lives next door. He’s a star member of a yacht club. However, he’s quickly setting fire to his trust fund, making you wonder if he knows how to play the game.

Spearheaded by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, Sirens is an adaptation of Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea. Told throughout a single weekend, Sirens has the following logline: “Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Fahy’s Devon DeWitt is in a downward spiral and feels trapped in her hometown. She’s funny, charming, and protective, especially when her sister Simone is concerned. Simone (Alcock) is witty, intelligent, and competitive. She loves working for her new boss, Michaela Kell (Moore) and wants nothing more than to get a taste of her employer’s high life. As Michaela and Simone grow closer, Devon tries to drive a wedge between them before Simone loses herself in a life of luxury, shady deals, and soul-sucking philanthropy.

Are you excited about Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton joining the Sirens cast? How long will it take Howerton’s Ethan to hit Bacon’s Peter up for a loan? Place your bets!

