Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock get toxic for a darkly comedic Netflix limited series called Sirens

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock lead Netflix’s Sirens, a dark comedy series about a toxic relationship and sisterly love.

By
Sirens, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Netflix

Sirens are dangerous creatures. If you listen to their hypnotic song, they’ll pull you into the murky depths and devour your soul. Beyond the myth, sirens exist in people who lure others into a false sense of comfort and protection, grooming them with nefarious intentions through cult-like behavior and false promises. As disturbing as that prospect is, it makes for fantastic storytelling and televised entertainment. According to reports, Julianne Moore (The Kids Are All Right, Still Alice, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, Miss Sloane, The Bold Type), and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Superman) will star in Sirens, a darkly comedic limited series coming to Netflix.

Spearheaded by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, Sirens is an adaptation of Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea. Told throughout a single weekend, Sirens has the following logline: “Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Fahy’s Devon DeWitt is in a downward spiral and feels trapped in her hometown. She’s funny, charming, and protective, especially when her sister Simone is concerned. Simone (Alcock) is witty, intelligent, and competitive. She loves working for her new boss, Michaela Kell (Moore) and wants nothing more than to get a taste of her employer’s high life. As Michaela and Simone grow closer, Devon tries to drive a wedge between them before Simone loses herself in a life of luxury, shady deals, and soul-sucking philanthropy.

Metzler’s creative relationship with Netflix kicks into high gear with Sirens, following her success with the Margaret Qualley-led series Maid. Said to be wickedly funny, deceptively dark, and a little bit steamy, Sirens sounds like the perfect platform for Moore, Fahy, and Alcock to strut their stuff. We’re excited to learn more as the project develops.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV News
Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock get toxic for a darkly comedic Netflix limited series called Sirens
Straw Hats share an emotional reunion as production on One Piece Season 2 sets sail in South Africa
Shogun Season 2: Everything We Know
Eddie Munson
Joseph Quinn says Eddie Munson could return for Stranger Things’ final season
View All

About the Author

8443 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Julianne Moore News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Brats Review

Andrew McCarthy’s Brats is an intriguing look at the history of the Brat Pack, with a good chunk of bitterness baked in.

Load more articles