Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock get toxic for a darkly comedic Netflix limited series called Sirens

Sirens are dangerous creatures. If you listen to their hypnotic song, they’ll pull you into the murky depths and devour your soul. Beyond the myth, sirens exist in people who lure others into a false sense of comfort and protection, grooming them with nefarious intentions through cult-like behavior and false promises. As disturbing as that prospect is, it makes for fantastic storytelling and televised entertainment. According to reports, Julianne Moore (The Kids Are All Right, Still Alice, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, Miss Sloane, The Bold Type), and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Superman) will star in Sirens, a darkly comedic limited series coming to Netflix.

Spearheaded by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, Sirens is an adaptation of Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea. Told throughout a single weekend, Sirens has the following logline: “Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Fahy’s Devon DeWitt is in a downward spiral and feels trapped in her hometown. She’s funny, charming, and protective, especially when her sister Simone is concerned. Simone (Alcock) is witty, intelligent, and competitive. She loves working for her new boss, Michaela Kell (Moore) and wants nothing more than to get a taste of her employer’s high life. As Michaela and Simone grow closer, Devon tries to drive a wedge between them before Simone loses herself in a life of luxury, shady deals, and soul-sucking philanthropy.

Metzler’s creative relationship with Netflix kicks into high gear with Sirens, following her success with the Margaret Qualley-led series Maid. Said to be wickedly funny, deceptively dark, and a little bit steamy, Sirens sounds like the perfect platform for Moore, Fahy, and Alcock to strut their stuff. We’re excited to learn more as the project develops.