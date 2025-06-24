Bong Joon Ho, Mel Brooks and other filmmakers/actors submit their Top Films of the 21st Century for The New York Times

The New York Times is determined to find the Top 100 Films of the 21st Century as voted by the public. It’s open on their website (with a paywall), but even famous actors and filmmakers in the movie business are getting in on the action. According to the Borrowing Tape page on Facebook, “The poll includes ‘more than 500 influential directors, actors and other notable names in Hollywood and around the world voted on the best films released since Jan. 1, 2000.'” They have shared the lists that were compiled by Bong Joon Ho, Sofia Coppola, Julianne Moore, Mel Brooks, Mikey Madison, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ava DuVernay.

Bong Joon Ho, whose Mickey 17 was released earlier this year, submitted his picks for the Top 9 Films of the 21st Century. His list includes films like Asako, No Country for Old Men, Lazzaro Felice, Mad Max: Fury Road, Stranger by the Lake, The Day He Arrives, The Social Network, Zodiac, and in a bit of a dark horse choice, the Steven Spielberg remake of War of the Worlds. It should be noted that a lot of the picks from these filmmakers sport some picks that come unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, as the announcement for Spaceballs 2 humorously points out all the franchise sequels released in the time that the original Spaceballs came out up til now, Mel Brooks would submit his Top 10 of the 21st Century Film picks to the poll. His would include A Beautiful Mind, Bottle Shock, Hidden Figures, Inglorious Basterds, Jojo Rabbit, Midnight in Paris, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The King’s Speech, The Pianist, and his dark horse pick for the poll would be the early aughts Matt Damon action film, The Bourne Identity.

Julianne Moore would submit her Top 10 list, which featured two unexpected picks. Moore’s list includes Amour, Black Swan, Dogtooth, Ex Machina, the Safdie brothers movie Good Time, Lost in Translation, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, The Phantom Thread, and two comedies featuring Seth Rogen — The 40-Year Old Virgin and Superbad.

Sofia Coppola’s list would include Aftersun, American Psycho, Force Majeure, Get Out, In the Mood for Love, Parasite, Spirited Away, The White Ribbon, The Zone of Interest, and the Pixar superhero film from Brad Bird, The Incredibles.