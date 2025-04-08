Mickey 17 is now available on digital-on-demand

Mickey 17, the quirky sci-fi about a simple laborer getting to respawn as a reprinted duplicate after dying, stars Robert Pattinson (who is currently the face of Batman for the studio) and comes from Bong Joon Ho, director of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. Mickey 17 sported a sizable science fiction budget of $118 million with its incredible-looking effects and set designs. It was also said to need around $275 million to $300 million worldwide to get in the black while making its theatrical run. Unfortunately, the futuristic clone comedy would only gross about $19 million in its first week, and in the second week, business dropped 60% with the competition of Novocaine.

It was being reported that Mickey 17 could cause a $100 million loss for Warner Bros. and the David Zaslav regime would not surprise anyone if they were to prematurely release it for digital home viewing. Although there hadn’t been official announcements, it was also reported that the film was considered to be dumped on digital when the second-week drop in sales was staggering. It didn’t quite hit streaming 18 days after its theatrical premiere, but Mickey 17 is now available to watch on digital.

Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film, even if he found that a chunk of it didn’t work for him. He would say in his review, “Indeed, Mickey 17 is all over the place in terms of quality. It’s one of the few recent films where I went back and forth between thinking it was a disaster and a masterpiece over and over again – sometimes in the same scene, depending on who was being showcased. Some of it is grating – some of it is superb. It doesn’t really work as a whole, but you know what? I’m glad it exists.”