Robert Pattinson jokes that he’ll be playing “old Batman” by the time the sequel starts filming

The Batman Part II is finally set to start filming this year after many delays, but star Robert Pattinson is definitely feeling the passage of time.

Usually, hit films from established franchises will try to strike while the iron’s hot. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that smoothly. While The Batman from 2022 brought a newer take on the Gotham Detective, the recently rebooted DC Universe is also looking to start its own continuity of the Caped Crusader with Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Robert Pattinson would finally reveal that after many delays, The Batman Part II is aiming to start shooting later this year. Pattinson addressed the film’s delay, saying, “It’s been a while… everything feels so long ago because COVID just erased three years.” When asked if he could reveal any plot details, Pattinson said, “Not yet, it’s cool, though. It’s cool.“

Pattinson and his Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie interview each other for Hero Magazine, where Pattinson jokes about the delay in continuing The Batman franchise. Pattinson starts off by pointing out how audiences seem ready for more arthouse stories, “I don’t know what happened but for the first time in ages, movies that a few years ago would be considered really arthouse, somehow the audience are hearing about them and they’re excited about them. It’s great.” Ackie responds, “It’s amazing. And obviously, you’re Batman – are you going to do Batman again soon?” Then, Pattinson jokes,

I f*cking hope so. [laughs] I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel. [both laugh]”

There have been plenty of rumours swirling about the sequel, including what villains will appear, but we still don’t know much about the film. Reeves teased last year that DC Studios is “super excited” about the film. “It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one,” Reeves continued. “The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that.” Corruption. Mystery. Batman. I like it. The director also confirmed that “Colin [Farrell] will be part of the movie” as the Penguin.

While the Batman comics (and some of the movies) do include plenty of fantastical characters, Reeves is set on keeping his version of Gotham City more grounded and realistic. “What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world,” Reeves explained. “We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical. It’s meant to feel quite grounded.“ Reeves still plans on making The Batman into a trilogy. “Yes, that is still the plan,” Reeves said. “I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned.”

The Batman Part II is slated for an October 1, 2027 release.

Source: Hero Magazine
The Batman Part II, Matt Reeves, script
