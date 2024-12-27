The Batman sequel moves to 2027 as the Tom Cruise & Alejandro González Iñárritu film gets a 2026 release

Riddle me this! What highly-anticipated superhero sequel is getting delayed? If you said Matt Reeves’s The Batman sequel, give yourself a gold star! The Dark Knight’s next theatrical outing is Bat-grappling from October 2, 2026 to October 1, 2027, a full year from its intended release date. Production for The Batman sequel begins in the late summer. If WB kept the film’s original date, the VFX team would have been working night and day to finish the movie on time. The new date gives Reeves and his fellow filmmakers ample time to fine-tune the project for a box office-breaking 2027 release. Plus, who doesn’t love seeing a Batman film in Autumn? Prime time Spooky Season, baby! Let’s go!

Sliding into The Batman sequel’s original slot is the untitled Tom Cruise movie directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant). Filmed for IMAX, the untitled film features Cruise alongside Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed. According to Deadline‘s description, the untitled project “follows the most powerful man in the world who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” who goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet, moves to Sinners’ old date of March 7 in IMAX, with Sinners taking Mickey 17’s old Easter slot of April 18. Sinners finds Ryan Coogler reteaming with Michael B. Jordan for a horror-thriller about twin brothers trying to leave their troubled lives behind by returning to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and Li Jun Li also star as primary cast members.

While it’s a bummer that The Batman sequel has been delayed a whole year from its original date, more time means Reeves can take better care of the film. I’m sure that after Joker: Folie à Deux bombed in theaters, Reeves’s Batman sequel is more critical to the studio than ever. What do you think about The Batman sequel getting delayed? Let us know in the comments section below.