John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and more join Tom Cruise in the cast of Alejandro Iñárritu film

Earlier this year, it was announced that Tom Cruise will be starring in the new film from director Alejandro Iñárritu for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, with this being Iñárritu’s first English language movie since The Revenant, which hit theatres back in 2015. Now Deadline has revealed the names of six of Cruise’s co-stars, breaking the news that he has been joined in the cast by John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Jesse Plemons (Civil War), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name), with Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) in final negotiations to join in as well. Details on the characters they’ll be playing are being kept under wraps.

This will be Cruise’s first time working with all of these actors except for Plemons. Cruise and Plemons were in the 2017 film American Made together.

Iñárritu co-wrote the script last year with Sabina Berman as well as his Birdman co-writers Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone. While plot details were not shared when Cruise’s involvement was first announced, Deadline has now dug up some information. The story is said to center on the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything .

Cruise is producing this currently untitled project alongside Iñárritu. As we have previously noted, Iñárritu has a history of delivering Academy Award nominations for the actors in his movies. Sean Penn and Naomi Watts both received Oscar nominations for 21 Grams; Adriana Barraza and Rinko Kikuchi were nominated for Babel; Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, and Emma Stone each received nominations for Birdman; and Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy were both nominated for The Revenant, with DiCaprio taking home the gold. Cruise has been looking to return to more serious, dramatic fare with an award-winning director, and teaming up with Iñárritu definitely fits the bill. That said, the fact that he appears to be playing the most powerful man in the world and humanity’s savior in the film also makes it sound like this will fit right in with most of the action projects he has been working on in recent years. Imagine if he could earn an Oscar nomination for starring in an Iñárritu movie where he’s humanity’s savior… it would be the best of all worlds.

