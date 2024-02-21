Will Tom Cruise return to more serious dramatic movies under Warner Bros. deal?

Will Tom Cruise return to more serious dramatic movies like Magnolia under his new partnership with Warner Bros.?

By
Tom Cruise, drama movies, Warner Bros.

Just last month, Tom Cruise entered a partnership with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films, but what kind of movies does Cruise really want to make?

By risking life and limb with real stunts in movies such as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise has become the biggest action star on the planet. While the actor will doubtlessly continue in the action realm, a report from Variety states that Cruise would like to return to the early days when he worked on serious, dramatic movies with directors such as Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Related
The Mummy (2017) – WTF Happened to This Horror Movie?

In the early days of his stardom, Cruise was a bonafide awards contender, scoring Best Actor nominations at the Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, but it’s been twenty-five years since his last Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia. Under this new Warner Bros. partnership, De Luca and Abdy hope to pair Cruise up with an auteur director who “marries box office performance and awards-season heat.” There have been rumblings that Cruise might appear in Quentin Tarantino’s The Movie Critic, but that won’t necessarily land at Warner Bros. as Sony Pictures is also in the running to distribute the director’s tenth and final movie.

The strategy at Warner Bros. right now and the reason they made some of these big star deals is they’re basically playing with other people’s money,” one insider told Variety. “They’re shopping for Quentin or Cruise with the notion they can use it as a shiny object that is going to be additive when Zaslav sells the company.

Although Tom Cruise is still in great shape and has a few more death-defying stunts in his future, it makes sense for him to start setting up the next stage of his career when he might not be able to dangle off the edge of a cliff or cling to the side of a cargo plane. With decades of experience under his belt, it’s exciting to think of an older Cruise giving us more movies like The Color of Money, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Eyes Wide Shut, or Magnolia.

Source: Variety
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Sylvester Stallone, stunts, The Expendables
Sylvester Stallone says “Don’t do you own stunts” after Expendables injury leads to seven back surgeries
Tom Cruise, drama movies, Warner Bros.
Will Tom Cruise return to more serious dramatic movies under Warner Bros. deal?
Ferris Bueller spin-off Sam and Victor’s Day Off reportedly hitting the road with director David Katzenberg
Joseph Quinn is joining Charles Melton in the untitled war movie Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza are making for A24
Joseph Quinn joins the next war movie from Alex Garland and A24
View All

About the Author

9502 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Tom Cruise News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Drive-Away Dolls

Drive Away Dolls Review

Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls aims to be a fun slice of midnaight madness, but it’s grating and not as amusing as it thinks it is.

Load more articles