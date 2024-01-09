Tom Cruise partners with Warner Bros. to develop and produce original and franchise films

Hot off the heels of distributing the billion-dollar sensation Barbie in 2023, Warner Bros. is starting 2024 off strong with a momentous movie deal involving one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, Tom Cruise! The cat is out of the bag, folks! Tom Cruise is partnering with studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise.

The deal finds Tom Cruise’s production company setting up shop on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank. According to insiders, the arrangement, which kicks into effect this year, is not a first-look deal. In other words, Cruise will continue working with other studios on various projects, including Paramount, where Cruise’s action-packed Mission: Impossible franchise lives.

WB’s David Zaslav, who has not been the studio’s most popular leader, brokered the deal, finally adding an ornate feather to his cap. While no projects have been announced, Cruise’s recruitment is viewed as a power move for the legendary studio, as Cruise is considered by many to be one of Hollywood’s most well-respected players.

“Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’ Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition,” said De Luca and Abdy in a statement.

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience,” Cruise adds. “I look forward to making great movies together!”

Are you excited about Cruise positioning himself under the WB umbrella? What kind of projects do you think will come from this intriguing union? Is WB’s stock about to go way up as Cruise works his magic within the company? Let us know what you think in the comments below.