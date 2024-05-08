Chuck Norris boots up as a covert ops automaton to protect humanity from an alien invasion in the Agent Recon trailer

The Beastmaster’s Marc Singer joins Chuck Norris and Derek Ting in the fight against an alien force in the Agent Recon trailer.

Chuck Norris, the action star who eats honey badgers for breakfast, is ready to fight a mysterious army of mindless warriors in the upcoming action flick Agent Recon. The 84-year-old icon won’t be alone in his new film, as Derek Ting (Always, Agent Revelation, $upercapitalist) becomes a triple threat by acting, writing, and directing the upcoming movie. The Beastmaster and V alum Marc Singer joins the duo, ready to bark orders, dodge close calls, and live to fight another day. Today brings an Agent Recon trailer that finds Norris downloading new ways to kick ass.

Agent Recon hails from Quiver Distribution and has the following synopsis:

A covert military task force tracks a mysterious energy disturbance at a secret base in New Mexico that is suspected of experimenting on alien technology. Once there, the team encounters an unknown being of extraordinary strength, speed, and the ability to control an army of mindless warriors. The trio must fight through the unstoppable hordes to prevent humanity’s demise.

Team Cobra has gone down in the Agent Recon trailer, and reinforcements are on their way. The Infected, a lethal team of mysterious and enhanced soldiers, are running rampant, and only Alastair (Norris), the captain of a covert Earth security force, can lead the charge to victory. As the preview ramps up, Norris goes ham with a helicopter gun while Derek Ting uses his seasoned hand-to-hand combat skills to duff his opponents to the ground. After plenty of shrapnel, teeth, and rubble fly across the battlefield, Alastair discovers a secret that could change the tide of war and must decide how to irradicate it.

The Agent Recon trailer certainly is… something, eh? It’s wild to see Norris still running headlong into the fray after so many years in Hollywood. I’m still determining the nature of his character, but if his flashy eyes and wooden speech are any indication, Alastair is programmed to win the day or die trying.

What do you think about the Agent Recon trailer? What’s your favorite Chuck Norris joke? Remember those? Agent Recon puts boots on the ground on Digital and On Demand on June 21, 2024.