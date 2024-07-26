What We Do in the Shadows alum Harvey Guillén to lead That Friend, a “one wild night” bromance comedy

Getting black-out drunk is a dangerous game. You can drop your guard while unaware of your actions, resulting in unforgivable acts and shattered friendships. What We Do in the Shadows actor Harvey Guillén stands to learn a thing or two about irresponsibility and the power of alcohol in That Friend, a bromance comedy and directorial debut of writer-directors Will Sterling and Alex Wall.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, That Friend finds Guillén playing Paul, “that one friend we all have whose invitation for “one drink” seems harmless but the next thing you know, you’re drunk on a Tuesday, swaying in your kitchen eating dry top ramen out of the bag and wishing you hadn’t just sent that text. Henry is just trying to have a romantic weekend in Palm Springs with his new girlfriend Penny until Paul crashes their trip. And when Paul’s pack of drug-laced cigarettes disappear into the hands of a stranger, the night really takes a turn.”

Harvey Guillén, who spent yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows, also stars in DC’s Blue Beetle as Dr. Sanchez. Guillén is an accomplished voice actor, with his role as Perrito in 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, bringing smiles to kids worldwide. His voice work extends beyond the Shrek Universe, with roles in animated projects like Harley Quinn, Disney’s Wish, The Garfield Movie, Angry Birds Mystery Island, and more.

Production for That Friend could begin in December, with Ryan Tillotson of Straw Hut Media producing.

