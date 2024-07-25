The Puppet Masters (1994) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

The Black Sheep series pays tribute to Donald Sutherland by taking a look back at the 1994 sci-fi horror film The Puppet Masters

A new episode of the Black Sheep video series has just been released, and in this one we’re paying tribute to the late, great Donald Sutherland by taking a look back at the 1994 sci-fi horror film The Puppet Masters (watch it HERE)! You can hear all about it by checking out the video embedded above.

Directed by Stuart Orme, who is quite a prolific TV and music video director (best known for his collaborations with Phil Collins), from a screenplay by Hollywood heavy hitters Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio (The Pirates of the Caribbean) and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight), The Puppet Masters was based on a novel by Robert A. Heinlein and has the following synopsis: An alien spacecraft sets down in rural Iowa, and top-secret government agents Andrew Nivens and his son, Sam, are sent to investigate. Coming along is NASA biologist Mary Sefton, and together they make a startling discovery: alien parasites capable of taking over the minds of human beings. And the creatures are multiplying. The race is on for the team to stop the invaders before they turn all of humanity into zombie slaves.

Donald Sutherland was joined in the cast by Eric Thal, Julie Warner, Keith David, Will Patton, Richard Belzer, Tom Mason, Yaphet Kotto, Marshall Bell, and Andrew Robinson.

This episode of The Black Sheep was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of The Puppet Masters? Let us know by leaving a comment. I haven’t seen the movie since it first reached VHS thirty years ago, but I remember liking it at the time. This video reminds me that I should probably get around to taking in a second viewing.

