Prey (2022) – What Happened to This Sci-Fi Horror Movie?

A new episode of our What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just been released, and with this one we’re looking into the 2022 addition to the Predator franchise, Prey , which was released through the Hulu streaming service. Check out the video embedded above to hear all about it!

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) from a screenplay by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan), Prey has the following synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

John Davis produced Prey with Marty Ewing and Jhane Myers. Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff served as executive producers.

The film stars Amber Midthunder (Roswell, New Mexico), Dakota Beavers (of the band WesternBoy), Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal), Cody Big Tobacco (The Revenant), Skye Pelletier (Burden of Truth), Tymon Carter (The Emigrants), and Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Shoresy), with Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories), a 6’9″ former basketball player who has experience working in creature suits, as the Predator.

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: WTF Happened To This Horror Movie?

The Prey episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

