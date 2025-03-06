Gremlins: The Wild Batch adds Timothy Olyphant, Robin Weigert, and more to the voice cast

In 2023, after more than thirty years, we finally got a new entry in the Gremlins franchise – and this was an unexpected addition, coming in the form of the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which serves as a prequel to the 1984 classic Gremlins (watch it HERE). The show was released through the Max streaming service, and Max brought us the first half of the second season of the series, titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch, last October. The second half of the season is scheduled to drop onto the streaming service on April 10th – and Deadline has revealed that Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Robin Weigert (Deadwood), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and SungWon Cho (Sausage Party: Foodtopia) have joined in the voice cast for this new batch of episodes.

Olyphant, who was also in Deadwood with Weigert, will be voicing the American legend Johnny Appleseed. Weigert will be voicing another famous character from American folklore, Calamity Jane – which happens to be the same character she played on Deadwood! Brown and Cho provide guest voices in later episodes.

Made by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, Gremlins: The Wild Batch takes place one year after the events of season one and follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

The returning voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh and George Takei. Simu Liu has joined the voice cast for the new season, which also features notable guest stars including John Glover (who starred as eccentric billionaire Daniel Clamp in Gremlins 2: The New Batch), Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang,

Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer on Gremlins: The Wild Batch alongside Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer. Joe Dante, the director of Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, serves as consulting producer.

What do you think of Timothy Olyphant, Robin Weigert, Yvette Nicole Brown, and SungWon Cho joining the Gremlins: The Wild Batch voice cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

