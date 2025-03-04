David Arquette returns as Dewey for Scream 7

Spyglass and Paramount Pictures have assembled quite the cast for Scream 7, including a few blasts from the past who are somehow returning from the dead. Deadline reports that the latest addition to Scream 7 is David Arquette, who will be returning as Deputy Dewey Riley.

Along with Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, Arquette was a member of the original cast who appeared in every Scream movie until he was surprisingly killed off in the fifth movie. It remains to be seen how Arquette will factor into the new movie, but he won’t be the only character coming back from the dead. Matthew Lillard will be returning as Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher from the first Scream movie, and Scott Foley will be back as Roman Bridger from Scream 3.

After sitting out the last movie due to a pay dispute, Neve Campbell returns to star as Sidney Prescott. Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers. The rest of the cast includes Isabel May (Yellowstone: 1883) as Sidney’s teenage daughter, with Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans), Asa Germaan (Gen V), Anna Camp (True Blood), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) also signing on. It was originally believed that Patrick Dempsey might be returning as Mark Kincaid from Scream 3, but he had to pass due to the Los Angeles wildfires and scheduling issues. Joel McHale (Community) has since signed on to play Mark Evans, Sidney’s husband.

The original plan for Scream 7 would have seen Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returning as Sam and Tara Carpenter, but Spyglass Media fired Barrera after a few pro-Palestinian social media posts that they deemed anti-Semitic. The next day, it was revealed that Ortega had also exited the project. It was initially reported that this was due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, but it later emerged that she had wanted a substantial salary increase, which Spyglass refused, so she walked.