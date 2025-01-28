Scream 7 adds Mark Consuelos to the cast

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.) Scream 7 is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026 and filming is now underway – and today, Deadline has broken the news that Mark Consuelos of Riverdale, All My Children, and Live with Kelly & Mark, which he hosts with his wife Kelly Ripa, has joined the cast.

Deadline notes, “Details regarding the film’s plot and who Consuelos will play are under wraps.”

Neve Campbell and Mark Consuelos are joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown of 2022’s Scream and Scream VI, back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin.

Want to hear some rumors / possible character spoilers ? A while back, industry scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Scream 7 has the following character line-up: Taylor (17-18) – Sidney’s daughter. Brian (17-18) – is Taylor’s boyfriend. Chelsea (17-18) – the heartbreaker of the group. Holly (17-18) – Taylor’s rich friend, the queen bee of the group. Logan (17-18) – Taylor’s hot, but creepy neighbor with a Ted Bundy vibe. Jennifer (40s-50s) – Logan’s mom and Sidney’s friend. So look over the cast list and see which actor you think matches which character.

In addition to writing the original Scream, Williamson has also written I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Faculty, and Halloween H20 (where his script contributions were uncredited). He wrote the initial drafts of Scream 3 and Scream 4, then those both received some major rewrites. Williamson made his directing debut with the 1999 thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Scream 7 will be his second directing credit.

What do you think of Mark Consuelos being cast in Scream 7? Let us know by leaving a comment below.