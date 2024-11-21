Scream 7: Isabel May to play Sidney Prescott’s daughter

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role – and The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 is in talks to play Sidney’s daughter!

Rumors had been swirling online in recent weeks that Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise was close to getting the role of Sidney’s daughter, but it appears that Isabel May pulled ahead of her at the finish line (if Grace was actually in the running; you never know with online rumors).

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, is set to direct this new sequel. In addition to writing the original Scream, Williamson has also written I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Faculty, and Halloween H20 (where his script contributions were uncredited). He wrote the initial drafts of Scream 3 and Scream 4, then those both received some major rewrites. For Scream 7, he’ll be working from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.) Williamson made his directing debut with the 1999 thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Twenty-five years later, Scream 7 will be his second directing credit.

Until the Isabel May casting announcement, Neve Campbell was the only confirmed Scream 7 cast member. Courteney Cox has been in talks to reprise the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers since March, but she recently revealed that she hasn’t signed on yet. Patrick Dempsey has had discussions about reprising his Scream 3 role of Detective Mark Kincaid, but he’s waiting to see the script.

Scream 7 is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026.