Scream 7 welcomes Anna Camp to the cast

Ghostface’s potential victims in Scream 7 continue to grow as Deadline reports that Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel. As we’ve come to expect from the project, character details are being kept under wraps.

The upcoming sequel will see the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. After playing the role in the first five Scream movies, she was expected to return for the sixth until the studio low-balled her. “ As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream, ” Campbell said. “ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. ” Courteney Cox is also expected to return as Gale Weathers, but she hasn’t officially signed on yet. It’s also possible that Patrick Dempsey might be returning as Mark Kincaid (now married to Sidney) from Scream 3. It was announced that Isabel May (Yellowstone: 1883) had joined the cast as Sidney’s teenage daughter. Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), and Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans) have also signed on.

It was reported yesterday that Mason Gooding will be returning as Chad Meeks-Martin. As for Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Chad’s sister Mindy, she hasn’t officially signed on yet.

The original plan for Scream 7 would have seen Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returning as Sam and Tara Carpenter, but Spyglass Media fired Barrera after a few pro-Palestinian social media posts that they deemed anti-Semitic. The very next day, it was revealed that Ortega had exited the project as well. It was initially reported that this was due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, but it later emerged that she had wanted a substantial salary increase, which Spyglass refused, so she walked.