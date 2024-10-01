Scream 7 gets a 2026 release date

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role – and with the film looking to be on track to go into production in December or January, Paramount feels confident enough to give it a release date. Scream 7 is now set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026. Campbell confirmed the news on social media:

Deadline notes that Scream 7 is currently the only wide release set for that date. There is a Friday the 13th earlier in the month, always a good date for a horror movie release, but Scream 7 couldn’t grab that one because Disney is planning to release an untitled Marvel Studios movie that day. 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the original Scream, but that movie was released in December.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, is set to direct this new sequel. In addition to writing the original Scream, Williamson has also written I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Faculty, and Halloween H20 (where his script contributions were uncredited). He wrote the initial drafts of Scream 3 and Scream 4, then those both received some major rewrites. For Scream 7, he’ll be working from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.) Williamson made his directing debut with the 1999 thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Twenty-five years later, Scream 7 will be his second directing credit.

So far, Neve Campbell is the only confirmed cast member. Courteney Cox has been in talks to reprise the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers since March, but she recently revealed that she hasn’t signed on yet. There have been rumors that Patrick Dempsey was being pursued to reprise his Scream 3 role of Detective Mark Kincaid, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Are you looking forward to seeing Scream 7 in February of 2026? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.