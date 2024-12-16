Scream 7 adds Sam Rechner to the cast

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role – and in recent weeks, a supporting cast has been forming around her. Deadline reports that the latest addition to the cast is Sam Rechner, who is best known for playing jock Logan Hall in the Steven Spielberg film The Fabelmans. There’s no word on who he might be playing in the new Scream sequel.

Courteney Cox has been in talks to reprise the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers since March, but she recently revealed that she hasn’t signed on yet. Patrick Dempsey has had discussions about reprising his Scream 3 role of Detective Mark Kincaid, but he’s waiting to see the script. In addition to Campbell and Rechner, the actors confirmed to be in Scream 7 are Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, and Gen V‘s Asa Germann.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, is set to direct this new sequel. In addition to writing the original Scream, Williamson has also written I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Faculty, and Halloween H20 (where his script contributions were uncredited). He wrote the initial drafts of Scream 3 and Scream 4, then those both received some major rewrites. For Scream 7, he’ll be working from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.) Williamson made his directing debut with the 1999 thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Twenty-five years later, Scream 7 will be his second directing credit.

Want to hear some rumors / possible character spoilers ? A while back, industry scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Scream 7 has the following character line-up: Taylor (17-18) – Sidney’s daughter. Brian (17-18) – is Taylor’s boyfriend. Chelsea (17-18) – the heartbreaker of the group. Holly (17-18) – Taylor’s rich friend, the queen bee of the group. Logan (17-18) – Taylor’s hot, but creepy neighbor with a Ted Bundy vibe. Jennifer (40s-50s) – Logan’s mom and Sidney’s friend. So look over the cast list and see which actor you think matches which character.

What do you think of Sam Rechner joining the cast of Scream 7? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Scream 7 is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026.