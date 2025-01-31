Scream 7: Matthew Lillard joins the cast of the new sequel

Matthew Lillard is returning to the Scream franchise as he has joined the cast of Scream 7, but who will he be playing?

By
Scream 7, Matthew Lillard

Deadline reports that Matthew Lillard has joined the cast of Scream 7. Yes, you read that right. The actor played Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher in the original Scream movie.

Spoilers for a nearly thirty-year-old movie here, but ol’ Stu didn’t exactly fare too well in the first Scream movie. After being unmasked as one of the killers and suffering from stab wounds, he was ultimately killed (or was he?) when Sidney (Neve Campbell) dropped a TV on his head. And this was a ’90s TV, folks. None of this lightweight flatscreen shit. So, given what happened to Stu, it’s not clear how Lillard will be returning or even if he’ll be playing a different character. The last two Scream sequels did bring back Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis, but he only appeared in Sam’s (Melissa Barrera) visions. Could they be pulling something similar here? Perhaps flashbacks? I suppose anything is possible.

Lillard posted the following video on Instagram after the news broke.

To make matters more confusing, it was announced this morning that Scott Foley would be returning as well. He played the Ghostface killer (and Sid’s half-brother) in Scream 3.

Related
Scream 3’s Scott Foley joins the cast of Scream 7

After sitting out the last movie due to a pay dispute, Neve Campbell returns to star as Sidney Prescott. Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers. The rest of the cast includes Isabel May (Yellowstone: 1883) as Sidney’s teenage daughter, with Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans), Asa Germaan (Gen V), Anna Camp (True Blood), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) also signing on. It was originally believed that Patrick Dempsey might be returning as Mark Kincaid from Scream 3, but it didn’t happen. Joel McHale (Community) has since signed on to play Mark Evans, Sidney’s husband.

The original plan for Scream 7 would have seen Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returning as Sam and Tara Carpenter, but Spyglass Media fired Barrera after a few pro-Palestinian social media posts that they deemed anti-Semitic. The very next day, it was revealed that Ortega had exited the project as well. It was initially reported that this was due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, but it later emerged that she had wanted a substantial salary increase, which Spyglass refused, so she walked.

That wasn’t the end of the drama either. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) was set to direct the movie, but he also departed, calling it a “dream job that turned into a nightmare.Scream 7 is slated for a February 27, 2026 release.

What do you think of Matthew Lillard returning for Scream 7?

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Scream 7, Matthew Lillard
Scream 7: Matthew Lillard joins the cast of the new sequel
Scott Foley, who had a role in Scream 3 (and was killed off), has signed on to join Neve Campbell in the cast of Scream 7
Scream 3’s Scott Foley joins the cast of Scream 7
Netflix has shared five first look images from the upcoming R.L. Stine adaptation Fear Street: Prom Queen, coming this summer
Fear Street: Prom Queen first look images take us back into the world of R.L. Stine
Christian Tafdrup, director of the original version of Speak No Evil, is set to helm a remake of Takashi Miike's Audition
Audition remake to be directed by Speak No Evil’s Christian Tafdrup
View All

About the Author

10506 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Scream 7 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles