Dungeons of Ecstasy: Full Moon’s vertical erotic supernatural thriller premieres next month

A few months back, Full Moon founder Charles Band revealed that he had just wrapped filming a thriller called Dungeons of Ecstasy in Italy (and also mentioned that Full Moon will soon be heading into production on movies called Prompt and Models vs. Werewolves). We don’t have any news to share on the other two titles just yet, but an exciting update on Dungeons of Ecstasy has just dropped online! This is the first Full Moon movie made for the vertical cinema arena and will therefore premiere on the ReelShort vertical platform on September 1st. The show will be split across 51 vertical episodes exclusively on the ReelShort app. A full R-rated version, which is described as having “sexier footage” and being in a normal ratio, will then make its way to the Full Moon streaming channels, including FullMoonFeatures.com, at a later date.

This erotic supernatural thriller has the following synopsis: After a near-fatal car crash shatters her body and breaks her spirit, journalist Emily escapes to a remote rural region of Italy, only to find herself ensnared in the mysterious and forbidden “Dungeons of Ecstasy”. Here, in the darkest chambers of the dungeon, Emily’s captor – who uncannily resembles her long lost ex-husband – forces her through a series of dangerous, sensual trials that awaken taboo memories and a love she’s never known. It stars Nicole Mattox, the face of the ReelShort platform who has starred in some of its biggest commercial hits, like Breaking the Ice and Found a Homeless Billionaire for Christmas, as well as Eric Guilmette, who is the single most commercially successful vertical male lead. Felix Merback is also in the cast.

Soon after production wrapped, Band had this to say about the project: “ I got back a week ago from Italy, where I had a fantastic time shooting a really cool show called Dungeons of Ecstasy. I think the title kind of sums it up, but what’s different about this feature is I shot it both as a feature and as a vertical series. It’s our first venture into the vertical series world. We have a great partnership with ReelShort, they’re number one in that business. ” He described the film as kind of “50 Shades of Grey light,” with a good Gothic theme.

I’ve been out of the loop on the “vertical cinema” movement, I didn’t realize vertical entertainment had gotten so popular recently, but I am a lifelong Full Moon fan who is dedicated to watching every movie Charles Band ever makes, so I will be following them on this journey.

Will you be watching Full Moon’s vertical erotic supernatural thriller Dungeons of Ecstasy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.