Dungeons of Ecstasy, Prompt, and Models vs. Werewolves in the works at Full Moon

A few months back, we heard that Full Moon founder Charles Band was gearing up to shoot a paranormal romance called The Lost Girl’s Private Diary in Italy – but either the title or plans changed along the way, because on the latest episode of his YouTube show Full Moon Universe, Band revealed that he has just wrapped filming a thriller called Dungeons of Ecstasy in Italy. He also mentioned that Full Moon will soon be heading into production on movies called Prompt and Models vs. Werewolves !

Speaking about Dungeons of Ecstasy while sharing some behind-the-scenes video and footage from the movie, Band said, “ I got back a week ago from Italy, where I had a fantastic time shooting a really cool show called Dungeons of Ecstasy. I think the title kind of sums it up, but what’s different about this feature is I shot it both as a feature and as a vertical series. It’s our first venture into the vertical series world. We have a great partnership with ReelShort, they’re number one in that business. ” He described the film as kind of “50 Shades of Grey light,” with a good Gothic theme. The vertical series version of the story will be released sometime in late August, and the feature version should follow sometime around Halloween.

Moving on to Prompt, he said, “ The next show that I’m shooting, literally in a couple weeks, is called Prompt. I’m fascinated by the AI world and how using that as a tool can really enhance what we do. … I don’t see Full Moon really making a movie only in AI, I don’t think the human beings are going to be replaced, but using it as an effect or as a storytelling tool is very exciting. So Prompt, which stars Keep Chambers, who I’ve been a fan of ever since she was the lead in Piranha Women we made a few years ago… I don’t want to blow the storyline, but it is a sexy horror movie. That’s kind of the way we like it; really sexy and pretty f*cking scary. That movie shoots really soon, we shoot the 24th of June, and I hope to have it out in August. ” There will be a special premiere of that one on the Full Moon Patreon account, where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company. There are multiple tiers to choose from, and fans who subscribe to the highest tier can receive an executive producer credit on the Full Moon movies made during their subscription. Band described Prompt as “extremely erotic,” along the lines of his 1990 movie Meridian.

Models vs. Werewolves is in the early planning stages, aiming to start filming in late July or early August. Band showed a piece of concept art and said, “ It’s gonna be exactly what the title says. “

