The Lost Girl’s Private Diary: Full Moon’s paranormal romance starts filming in Italy next month

Charles Band’s company Full Moon has been delivering wild, crazy, entertaining films for over thirty-five years now – and last year, they launched a new production label called Pulp Noir, the idea being to focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” So far, two Pulp Noir movies have made their way out into the world, Quadrant and Death Streamer, and on the new episode of his YouTube show Full Moon Universe, Band revealed that the third Pulp Noir movie, The Lost Girl’s Private Diary , is set to start filming at the end of February!

The Lost Girl’s Private Diary is a paranormal romance that Band describes as being in the vein of his 1990 movie Meridian. As with Meridian, Band will be directing this one himself, and here’s the official synopsis: Lily is a “Lost Girl”, a term given to those women that have been turned into vampires at a young age. Her youthful look betrays her half-century age and she lives a drug & alcohol fueled life of sexual excess, aligned to neither the living or the undead, all the while chronicling her exploits in her forbidden diary. One night while partying in a club built into an ancient monastery, she meets a mysterious man and, after a sensual night of partying, she accidentally drops her diary as she leaves. The young man finds the book and makes it his quest to find out where she has gone. Through his readings of the book, we live out the Lost Girl’s highly erotic adventures…

The production of this movie brings Band back to Italy, the country he grew up in and has made many movies in over the decades. On Full Moon Universe, Band said, “ I’m excited about it because the last few movies we shot in Italy were many years ago. We shot Skull Heads at a castle that I owned at the time, and then Demonic Toys 2, and that’s got to be maybe fifteen years ago. I wanted so bad to go back, now we have a good set-up over there and this show really will be, I think, something unique and special because of the locations that we have access to. “

To help ensure these Pulp Noir productions go smoothly, Full Moon has set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company. There are multiple tiers to choose from, and fans who subscribe to the highest tier will receive an executive producer credit on the Pulp Noir movies made during their subscription.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and does The Lost Girl’s Private Diary sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.