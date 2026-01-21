Horror Movie News

Full Moon’s The Grim Rapper starts filming this weekend!

By
Posted 5 hours ago
The Full Moon production The Grim Rapper is set to start filming this weekend, with Hugo Velazco at the helmThe Full Moon production The Grim Rapper is set to start filming this weekend, with Hugo Velazco at the helm

Filmmaker Charles Band has a career that stretches back into the 1970s, and over the decades he has brought more than four hundred genre movies into the world. He’s best known for launching the company Full Moon, which got its start with the classic Puppet Master back in 1989. All these years later, Full Moon is still going strong – and it looks like 2026 is going to be a great year for the company. A while back, they launched a poll where fans to choose their next ten productions, with fourteen options to pick from. One of the winners was a project called The Grim Rapper, which has been on the Full Moon “to do” list for a long time… and this weekend, The Grim Rapper is set to start filming!

Synopsis and Director

When a different version of The Grim Rapper was announced several years ago, it was going to be directed by William Butler from a script by C. Courtney Joyner. At the time, the project had the following description: The year is 1996. After the East-Coast West-Coast hip-hop war leaves a notorious L.A. gangsta rapper shot dead, the resurrected thug returns as a relentless killing machine, hellbent on revenge! He’s “The Grim Rapper”, determined to wipe out the posse that did him wrong by executing his targets with his gruesome weapon of choice: a massive skull-laden boom-box that obliterates anyone in its path with deadly beats blasted straight outta Hell! As the bodies pile up, the streets run red and everyday hustlin’ turns into a hip-hoppin’ horrorshow!

Now The Grim Rapper has the following synopsis, showing that Joyner’s script has been updated to a modern setting: When a greedy record executive uses AI to resurrect a murdered hip-hop legend, the rapper’s vengeful spirit returns with a cursed boom box, trapping a grieving lover and her friends inside a recording studio where the dead hunt the living one beat at a time.

When filming begins this weekend, Hugo Velazco will be at the helm, making his feature directorial debut. Velazco is already a trusted member of the Full Moon team, though, as he has been working in the marketing department for at least ten years.

Behind the Scenes

As the project gears up for production, Full Moon has shared a couple of behind-the-scenes videos that feature the title character’s cursed boom box:

Are you glad to hear that The Grim Rapper will finally start filming soon? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Grim Rapper
Artwork by Jason Strutz

Source: Full Moon Patreon
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,751 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Full moon News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. The Mandalorian & Grogu
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Project Hail Mary
  7. Send Help
  8. Disclosure Day
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News