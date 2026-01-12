Horror Movie News

Puppet Master: The Game will be delisted from Steam next month

Posted 5 hours ago
Puppet Master: The Game, based on the Full Moon franchise, is free to play on Steam, but will be delisted soonPuppet Master: The Game, based on the Full Moon franchise, is free to play on Steam, but will be delisted soon

October Games and Full Moon Features teamed up for the multiplayer PC video game Puppet Master: The Game, which is, as you might have guessed from the name, based on Full Moon’s popular Puppet Master series. The game has been free to play on Steam for the last couple of years… but, unfortunately, it has been announced that it’s going to be delisted next month.

Game Info

Immerse yourself deeper into the Puppet Master universe with October Games’ Puppet Master: The Game, now on STEAM! It’s a totally FREE TO PLAY online multiplayer PC game that celebrates the series’ 30 year legacy. Revisit iconic locations and select from a large roster of playable characters from the movies. Play as the Human and steal Andre Toulon’s secrets of reanimation and escape with your life! Play as the Puppets and protect your Master’s secrets at all costs! Sneak up on your prey and unleash a pint-sized siege of terror!

After the game was available for a while, a couple more game modes were added into the mix. One was called Puppet Master and has the following description: The Puppet Master Game Mode is a mode where One Defending Puppet Faction has to protect a single Human player from an Attacking Puppet Faction. The Human must complete an objective to escape and win. The Defending Puppet Faction wins if the Human Player escapes. The Attacking Puppet Faction wins when the Human Player is killed.

The other was called Manhunt, and here’s how it works: Manhunt is a mode where 2 Human players have to complete an objective and escape while defending themselves from a team of Attacking Puppets. The Humans must complete an objective to escape to win. The Attacking Puppet Faction wins when the Human Player is killed.

In addition to the multiplayer game modes, there’s also a single player mode called Toulon’s Journals, which allows players to complete challenges, fight bad guys, earn experience points, and find the lost pages of puppet master Andre Toulon’s journal. The journal pages dive into the back stories of franchise characters and were written by Nat Brehmer, author of the book Puppet Master Complete: A Franchise History (pick up a copy HERE). These journals are unlockable through audio log form in the single player mode, so you’re able to listen to them as you play. And listen to them again later at your own convenience, outside of the single player mode.

Delisted

October Games sent out the following announcement: We wanted to give you a heads up that as of February 25, 2026, Puppet Master: The Game and all DLC will be removed from Steam and will no longer be available for purchase. If you already own the game, nothing is changing for you. You will still be able to download and play the game from your Steam library, along with any DLC you’ve purchased. This game has been a huge passion project for our team, and we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who played, streamed, shared feedback, or supported us along the way. The community has meant a lot to us, and we truly appreciate all the love you’ve shown the game. Thank you for being part of the Puppet Master journey.

So if you still want to be able to play the game beyond February 25th, make sure to add it to your Steam library over the next month.

Have you played Puppet Master: The Game? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

