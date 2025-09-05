Puppet Master film Axis Rising gets a black & white noir release

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, the 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family, the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers, the 1991 Puppet Master prequel Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge, the 2008 “women in prison” horror film Dangerous Worry Dolls, and the 1999 oddball killer doll movie Blood Dolls. At the end of August, another entry in the Puppet Master franchise received a noir release; Puppet Master: Axis of Evil, which was set between the events of Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge and the original movie. That film launched a trilogy, so I said at the time of its release that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the other Axis movies get noir releases soon. Well, a noir release of the second one is already out there, as a black & white version of Puppet Master: Axis Rising is now available to watch on Full Moon Features. You can check out the trailer in the embed above.

Directed by Charles Band from a script by Shane Bitterling, Puppet Master: Axis Rising has the following synopsis: After foiling a plot to blow up an American arms plant, Danny Coogan and his girlfriend, Beth, quickly find that their troubles have just begun. One of Toulon’s mysterious Puppets has been kidnapped by the Nazis, and under the wicked, watchful eye of the occultist Commandant Moebius, the Puppets life-giving serum is synthesized to create a master race of unstoppable soldiers. Moebius plots to assassinate the highly-decorated General Porter to deliver a crippling blow to the American war effort, but his experiments are not ready. A Nazi Scientist uses the serum to create their own superior race of Nazi puppets in the form of Blitzkrieg, Weremacht, Bombshell, and Kamikaze! Danny and Beth, teamed with craggy Sergeant Stone and Toulon’s Puppets, are no match for Moebius and his war machine. It is up to Blade, Pinhead, Leech Woman, and Jester to revive their own secret weapon to stop the axis rising! Kip Canyon, Jean Louise O’Sullivan, Brad Potts, Scott King, and Stephanie Sanditz star.

Will you be watching Puppet Master: Axis Rising Noir? Let us know by leaving a comment below.