Puppet Master franchise gets a board game called Return to Bodega Bay Inn 

Yesterday, we shared the news that Sam Raimi’s horror comedy classic Army of Darkness is getting the board game treatment courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment – and that’s not the only movie-inspired board game Dynamite is working on. They have also created a board game that’s based on the Puppet Master franchise from Charles Band’s company Full Moon! The game is called Puppet Master: Return to Bodega Bay Inn and you can secure your copy on GameFound.com.

Bodega Bay Inn was the setting for several films in the Puppet Master series. Here’s some information on the board game: Puppet Master: Return to Bodega Bay Inn is a cooperative, cat-and-mouse-style, survival game. Explore the hotel as a modular game board you design each time, so every game is different! Each puppet has a unique personality and the “Puppet Behavior Dial” changes their hunting strategy throughout the game. Having the right cards in your hand and a few doors strategically locked might just give you the time you need to escape but it’s a race against your quickly dwindling Deck to collect the information you need to stop the puppets before the puppets complete their agenda. A “how to play” video can be found at the bottom of this article, along with a preview video.

The game has a 30 to 40 minute play time and is for 1 to 4 players. The core game includes the puppets Blade, Pinhead, Jester, Tunneler, and Leech Woman, but there’s also an expansion pack that brings Six Shooter, Torch, and Decapitron (and a fifth player, if you want) into the game. For more information, click over to the GameFound link.

The original Puppet Master was released in 1989, and since then we’ve gotten multiple sequels, prequels, a Fangoria reboot, a couple of solo puppet spin-offs, and a Demonic Toys crossover, resulting in a total of (as of right now) fifteen movies. A sixteenth is said to be in the works.

