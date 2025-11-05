Horror Movie News

Puppet Master franchise gets a board game called Return to Bodega Bay Inn 

By
Posted 1 hour ago
The Full Moon horror franchise Puppet Master is getting the board game treatment from Dynamite Entertainment!The Full Moon horror franchise Puppet Master is getting the board game treatment from Dynamite Entertainment!

Yesterday, we shared the news that Sam Raimi’s horror comedy classic Army of Darkness is getting the board game treatment courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment – and that’s not the only movie-inspired board game Dynamite is working on. They have also created a board game that’s based on the Puppet Master franchise from Charles Band’s company Full Moon! The game is called Puppet Master: Return to Bodega Bay Inn and you can secure your copy on GameFound.com.

Bodega Bay Inn was the setting for several films in the Puppet Master series. Here’s some information on the board game: Puppet Master: Return to Bodega Bay Inn is a cooperative, cat-and-mouse-style, survival game. Explore the hotel as a modular game board you design each time, so every game is different! Each puppet has a unique personality and the “Puppet Behavior Dial” changes their hunting strategy throughout the game. Having the right cards in your hand and a few doors strategically locked might just give you the time you need to escape but it’s a race against your quickly dwindling Deck to collect the information you need to stop the puppets before the puppets complete their agenda. A “how to play” video can be found at the bottom of this article, along with a preview video.

The game has a 30 to 40 minute play time and is for 1 to 4 players. The core game includes the puppets Blade, Pinhead, Jester, Tunneler, and Leech Woman, but there’s also an expansion pack that brings Six Shooter, Torch, and Decapitron (and a fifth player, if you want) into the game. For more information, click over to the GameFound link.

The original Puppet Master was released in 1989, and since then we’ve gotten multiple sequels, prequels, a Fangoria reboot, a couple of solo puppet spin-offs, and a Demonic Toys crossover, resulting in a total of (as of right now) fifteen movies. A sixteenth is said to be in the works.

Are you a fan of the Puppet Master franchise, and will you be buying the Puppet Master: Return to Bodega Bay Inn board game? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: GameFound
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,392 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Puppet Master News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?