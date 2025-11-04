Army of Darkness board game coming from Dynamite Entertainment

For more than twenty years, Dynamite Entertainment has been bringing comic books based on director Sam Raimi’s horror comedy classic Army of Darkness (a sequel to The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II) into the world, not only continuing Army of Darkness hero Ash Williams’ battle with the Deadite hordes but also having him meet up with a whole lot of other previously established characters in crossover stories. That includes Archie, the Marvel Zombies, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, the Re-Animator Herbert West, Darkman, Xena: Warrior Princess, Danger Girl, Vampirella, the characters from the comic book Hack/Slash, the band KISS, and even Elvis Presley, as played by Bruce Campbell (who also plays Ash in the Evil Dead franchise) in Bubba Ho-Tep. While the comic books keep on coming, Dynamite has now teamed up with Lynnvander Studios to create an Army of Darkness board game – and you can secure your copy through BackerKit! It’s expected to start shipping out in February 2026.

Written by Sam Raimi and his brother Ivan Raimi, Army of Darkness has the following synopsis: Ash is transported back to medieval days, where he is captured by the dreaded Lord Arthur. Aided by the deadly chainsaw that has become his only friend, Ash is sent on a perilous mission to recover the Book of the Dead, a powerful tome that gives its owner the power to summon an army of ghouls.

And here’s some information on how Dynamite and Lynnvander are turning it into a board game: In this cooperative tower defense board game for 1 to 4 players (5 with the expansion!), Ash Williams and his allies lead the defense of Lord Arthur’s castle. Each round, players frantically program actions in a real-time planning phase. Then they take turns resolving those cards to move around the castle, use its artillery and other rooms, and fight to keep the Deadites at bay. If they can survive long enough against the Army of Darkness, Evil Ash himself shows up – and if the players can defeat him before the undead steal the Necronomicon, then the battle will be won! Sounds pretty intense.

The game has a 60 minute play time and involves 40 character standees (44 miniatures with the expansion), 95 cards, 47 tokens, 6 custom dice, and 4 playable character boards (a 5th playable character board is available with the expansion).

Are you interested in playing an Army of Darkness board game? Let us know by leaving a comment below. And if you want to see exactly how the game works, here’s an epic playthrough video: