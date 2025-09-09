Horror Movie News

Archie and the Army of Darkness comic book crossover in the works

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics are teaming up for the comic book crossover Archie and the Army of DarknessDynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics are teaming up for the comic book crossover Archie and the Army of Darkness

Dynamite Entertainment has been in the business of publishing comic books inspired by Sam Raimi’s horror comedy classic Army of Darkness (a sequel to The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II) for over twenty years now, and along the way they have had Army of Darkness hero Ash Williams meet up with a whole lot of other previously established characters in crossover stories. That includes the Marvel Zombies, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, the Re-Animator Herbert West, Darkman, Xena: Warrior Princess, Danger Girl, Vampirella, the characters from the comic book Hack/Slash, the band KISS, and even Elvis Presley, as played by Bruce Campbell (who also plays Ash in the Evil Dead franchise) in Bubba Ho-Tep. Now, it has been announced that another crossover is in the works: Archie and the Army of Darkness!

This crossover is part of a new multi-title deal for a slate of blockbuster pop culture collaborations between Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics, companies that previously worked together on Red Sonja and Vampirella Meet Betty and Veronica. Here’s the set-up: The idyllic town of Riverdale has faced all manner of unexpected guests and multiversal threats, but never quite like this. In the forthcoming comic book series, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the gang will battle the source of all evil as the Army of Darkness and the Necronomicon lay siege to the Town with Pep. Lucky for them, the one and only Ash Williams, equipped with his trademark wit and boomstick, is along for the ride as they beat back the monstrous hordes . . . or die trying.

Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante provided the following statement: “Ash Williams has seen it all: demonic forces, time travel, monstrous doppelgängers. But Ash might be in for his toughest battle yet: fighting a horde of deadites alongside a group of teenagers! Thankfully, Archie and his friends are no strangers to the undead. And we couldn’t be more excited for everyone to see what madness will ensue when these two horror icons collide!” Dynamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci added, “It’s always a blast to collaborate with other titans of the industry. We’re excited to be back in business with Archie and the whole Riverdale crew, cooking up some exciting stories and more for fans. Leading off with the franchise that started it all for us at Dynamite was the perfect choice.

What do you think of the idea of this crossover? Will you be reading Archie and the Army of Darkness? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Archie Comics
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,027 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Army of Darkness News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 2 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!

Top Celebrity Stories!