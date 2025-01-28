Red Sonja and Ash team up in Army of Darkness crossover comic

Founded in 2004, the comic book publishing company Dynamite Entertainment got started with a comic book continuation of Sam Raimi’s 1992 horror comedy classic Army of Darkness. Soon after, they started publishing a book that starred the popular sword-and-sorcery character Red Sonja. Over the years, Dynamite has sent a lot of Army of Darkness crossover comics into the world, having hero Ash Williams cross paths with the likes of Herbert West, Re-Animator; Darkman, the Marvel Zombies, Xena: Warrior Princess, the characters from Hack/Slash, Vampirella, KISS, and Elvis Presley (from Bubba Ho-Tep), among others. Now, to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, Dynamite is having Ash and Red Sonja team up for the crossover comic book mini-series Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness !

SuperHeroHype reports that Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness will find wise-cracking Deadite slayer Ashley “Ash” J. Williams hurled through time and space. This time, however, Ash winds up in the Hyborian Age at the same time as the evil wizard Kulan Gath gets his hands on the Necronomicon. Ash is soon coupled with Kulan Gath’s nemesis, the She-Devil With a Sword. However, the two hot-tempered heroes may kill each other before the Deadites and Kulan Gath can manage it.

Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley, who has previous Army of Darkness experience, is writing the crossover, with Jim Terry (Alice Cooper vs. Chaos!) providing the artwork. Seeley said, “ I’ve been obsessed with Army of Darkness since I saw the movie way back in 1992. In fact, the first Hack/Slash story began life as a pitch to get the rights for AoD for comics! Having Red Sonja teamed with Ash, a character I know really well, lets me really emphasize her badass feminist qualities, as Ash is an often befuddled sexist idiot. ” Flickering Myth provided another Seeley quote: “ What I’d like to do here is use the Army of Darkness dark magic stuff and infuse it into Sonja’s Hyborian age, so we can do a modernized take on those earliest Thomas/Jones/Throne/Buscema comics. Gritty, dark sword and sorcery, full of weird monsters and grim morality tales – the difference being that Sonja is now weighed down by Ash who is, as always, kind of a moron who ruins things and is totally enamored with Sonja. “

Four covers have been created for the first issue of the mini-series, which is set to reach store shelves in April. Those can be seen at the bottom of this article. To see some unlettered pages from the book, click over to SuperHeroHype.

Will you be reading Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness? Let us know by leaving a comment below.